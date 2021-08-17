Three fined for Liverpool lockdown hotel party breach
- Published
Three people have been fined for attending parties at a city centre hotel and breaching restrictions when England was in a national lockdown.
More than 50 people were found at four separate parties at the Richmond Hotel in Hatton Garden in Liverpool in the early hours of 31 January.
Wirral Magistrates' Court heard police found people "of all ages intoxicated and under the influence of drugs".
The raid on the hotel saw several arrests.
The court heard police said there was "a strong smell of cannabis" in the hotel reception and "remnants of white powder on the carpet" of the landings upstairs.
On Friday, a magistrate found 20-year-old Bradley Bailey, of Tarbock Road in Speke, and Connor Bell, 24, of Cooperage Close, Toxteth, guilty of being away from their home address without a reasonable excuse and fined them each £1,760, along with another £276 in court costs and surcharges.
Another party
Leigh Banks, 22, of Grant Avenue in Wavertree, pleaded guilty to taking part in an indoor gathering of two or more people and was fined £320, plus £134 in costs and surcharges.
The court also heard she had been found at another party on 1 March, this time at a flat in Duke Street with seven other people.
She was fined another £320, plus £134 in costs and surcharges, after admitting this offence, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Earlier this year, a licensing committee at Liverpool Council placed additional conditions on the hotel's licence following an application from Merseyside Police.
At the meeting, the hotel's owner Stephen Hesketh said: "Lessons have been learnt."