Euro 2020: Runcorn man charged over racist Facebook post

Published
image captionThe man was charged in connection with a post after the Euro 2020 final last month

A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with a racist Facebook message which was posted after England was defeated in the Euro 2020 final.

Cheshire Police said the social media post was written on 12 July, the day after England lost to Italy at Wembley.

The man, from Runcorn, has been charged with sending an abusive message by a public communication network.

He is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on 8 September.

