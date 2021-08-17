Euro 2020: Runcorn man charged over racist Facebook post
- Published
A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with a racist Facebook message which was posted after England was defeated in the Euro 2020 final.
Cheshire Police said the social media post was written on 12 July, the day after England lost to Italy at Wembley.
The man, from Runcorn, has been charged with sending an abusive message by a public communication network.
He is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on 8 September.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.