Chester Zoo: Sewer sandstone provides animal habitat
- Published
Sand excavated from a new drainage tunnel through the centre of Chester has been used to create a new habitat for animals at the city's zoo.
More than 200 tonnes of red sandstone was dug from the works along St. Martin's Way and Nicholas Street.
It will be used in Chester Zoo's eastern black rhino and painted dog habitats, saving more than £6,000.
More than 90% of the excavations from the new drainage tunnel will be recovered or recycled.
Cheshire West and Chester councillor Richard Beacham said the authority was "delighted to help facilitate this donation to Chester Zoo and put the sand excavated to good use".
Dr Nick Davis, deputy curator of mammals at Chester Zoo, said the sandstone was "perfect for the eastern black rhino and painted dogs' habitats as it mirrors the animal's environment in the wild".
"This donation has saved us over £6,000, helping us in our mission to prevent extinction," he added.
The new drain, which will be almost 0.6 miles (1km) in length, will reduce flooding and drain bursts in the city centre, reduce the volume of water requiring sewage treatment and reduce untreated sewage discharges into the River Dee during heavy rainfall.
