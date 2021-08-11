BBC News

Girl, 3, dies after choking in Asda supermarket in Aintree

image captionA police spokesman said the girl's death was not being treated as suspicious

A 3-year-old girl has died after choking at a supermarket.

Merseyside Police said two ambulances were sent to Asda on Ormskirk Road in Aintree at about 20:50 BST on Tuesday after reports were received that a child had suffered a medical episode.

The infant was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital but died shortly later, the force said.

A spokesman said her death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

He added that the girl's family were being supported by officers.

