Liverpool human remains in jar were old medical specimen

Published
image captionThe jar was found in an unoccupied house in Toxteth

A jar of preserved human remains found at an unoccupied house in Liverpool was a historical medical specimen, it has emerged.

An investigation was launched after police were called to a report of suspicious circumstances on Wordsworth Street in Toxteth on Monday.

The house, which is close to Toxteth Park Cemetery, had been cordoned off as officers examined the scene.

Merseyside Police issued the update and said no further action would be taken.

