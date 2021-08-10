Defibrillators: PM urged to back call for devices in all schools
The father of a boy who died from an undiagnosed heart condition has called for defibrillators to be as common in public buildings as fire extinguishers.
Mark King, whose son Oliver died in 2011, is urging the government to back a bill making the devices mandatory for all schools and sports clubs.
The second reading of the Automated External Defibrillators Bill is due before parliament on 10 September.
Oliver, 12, died during a swimming lesson at a school in Liverpool.
Mr King founded the charity The Oliver King Foundation to secure a change in government policy to promote the use of defibrillators in schools and sports clubs.
"They should be as common in public buildings as fire extinguishers," he told BBC Breakfast.
"We want to speak to the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Boris Johnson, we want action."
Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher, whose own charity supports the foundation, said: "A defibrillator saved a man's life in my local gym, I think they are vital."
Mr Williamson said his "door is open" to meet Mr King, whose charity has distributed defibrillators to more than 5,500 schools and gyms.
"We have saved 56 lives so far, it's not rocket science," Mr King said.
A letter written by Dr Zafar Iqbal, Crystal Palace FC's head of sports medicine, has been sent to all MPs and the prime minister urging support for the Automated External Defibrillators Bill.
The letter has been backed by former Liverpool manager Sir Kenny Dalglish, Manchester City and England striker Raheem Sterling and leading cardiologists.
Former Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba, who had a cardiac arrest on the pitch in 2012 and survived following the use of a defibrillator, has also signed the letter.
Denmark international Christian Eriksen was also treated with a defibrillator after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match at Euro 2020.