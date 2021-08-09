Callum Ferns: Runcorn off-road biker killed in crash
A man was killed in an off-road motorcycle crash in Cheshire, prompting a police investigation after several bikes were removed from the scene.
Callum Ferns, 24, crashed on land near Wigg Island in Runcorn at about 19:00 BST on Thursday, Cheshire Police said.
The biker, who was from Runcorn, was taken to Halton Hospital but died a short time later.
Five men, aged 22, 23, 24 and 29, and a woman aged 21 were arrested and later released under investigation.
They were held on suspicion of offences including causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.
Sgt Andrew Dennison said: "An unusual feature of this collision was that all the vehicles and people had been removed from the scene of the collision prior to the attendance of emergency services.
"As part of our enquiries I am appealing to the public to come forward if they saw four people on motorbikes riding around the Wigg Island area at approximately 6pm.
"They were all riding off-road bikes and not wearing helmets as they entered Wigg Island from Mason Street."
Six motorcycles and an off-road buggy connected to the incident were found by police.
