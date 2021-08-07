Duncan Browne: CCTV appeal to find witnesses in murder probe
Police investigating the death a man who was attacked during a night out watching a football match have released CCTV images of potential witnesses.
Duncan Browne, 23, was assaulted outside the City Buffet restaurant on Hanover Street in Liverpool city centre on 4 July, Merseyside Police said.
Mr Browne, from Kirkby, suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after being punched and died a day later.
Last month, police charged two men with Mr Browne's murder.
Police want to trace a group of people and two others who were in the area.
The CCTV shows a group of people who walked from Seel Street along Hanover Street shortly before the attack, which took place at about 03:40 BST.
A second image shows a man in a black T-shirt and a woman wearing a black and white jacket walking past the incident.
Police believe they stayed in the area for a short time before walking away along Ranelagh Street, towards the Adelphi.
They then crossed towards Brownlow Hill and Mount Pleasant.
Detectives believe they could have information which is vital to the investigation.
Det Ch Insp Sabi Kaur said: "I would ask any of these people [in the CCTV], or anyone who recognises them, to contact us, as a matter of urgency."
