YMCA stab death: St Helens man charged with murder
A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in a YMCA.
Lee Andrews, 33, was found seriously injured in the building on North Road, St Helens at about 22:50 BST on 2 August, Merseyside Police said.
He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Thomas Brown, 42, of North Road, St Helens, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court later.
