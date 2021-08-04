BBC News

YMCA stab death: St Helens man charged with murder

image captionLee Andrews died in hospital after being stabbed inside a YMCA in St Helens

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in a YMCA.

Lee Andrews, 33, was found seriously injured in the building on North Road, St Helens at about 22:50 BST on 2 August, Merseyside Police said.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Thomas Brown, 42, of North Road, St Helens, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court later.

