St Helens murder arrest after man stabbed to death at YMCA
- Published
A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed to death in St Helens.
Lee Andrews, 33, of no fixed abode, was found with serious stab wounds at the YMCA on North Road at about 22:50 BST on Monday.
He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Merseyside Police said his next of kin have been informed. A post mortem examination will be carried out to confirm the cause of death.
Det Insp Jenny Beck, of Merseyside Police, said: "The investigation is in the very early stages.
"We are carrying out a number of witness and CCTV inquiries to establish what has taken place."
