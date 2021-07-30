Wirral baby death: DNA database used to find family
DNA databases are being used to trace the family of a baby boy who was found dead on a golf course.
The boy was discovered in a wooded area at Brackenwood golf course in Bebington, Wirral, on 29 January. It is not known how long he had been there.
A post-mortem examination into the cause of his death proved inconclusive.
Police said it was "desperately sad" the family had not been found and said officers were working with the National Crime Agency to trace them.
The body of the baby was found in a wooded area near a footpath close to the 16th green.
He was buried following a private funeral service at Landican cemetery in May.
Merseyside Police said detectives had examined a number of lines of inquiry but all have been ruled out.
Det Ch Insp Judith Blease said the force wanted to reassure the public it was "not looking to attribute blame to anybody".
"We are simply trying to establish what has taken place and work with our partners in the health and social care sectors to offer support to the baby's family," she said.
"The matter will be dealt with sensitively and all necessary help and support made available to those that need it."