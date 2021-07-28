Fan injured at Hillsborough dies 32 years later
A Liverpool fan who suffered life-changing injuries in the Hillsborough disaster has died.
A statement released by Liverpool FC stated the family of Andrew Devine, 55, said he died on Tuesday.
"Our collective devastation is overwhelming but so too is the realisation that we were blessed to have had Andrew with us for 32 years," it said.
Ninety-six people died as a result of the crush at the 1989 FA Cup match.
Mr Devine was described by his family as a "much-loved son, brother and uncle" who had been supported by his family and a team of dedicated carers.
Their statement said: "We welcome the conclusion of the coroner, Mr Andre Rebello, made today at Liverpool Coroner's Court, that Andrew was unlawfully killed, making him the 97th fatality of the tragic events that occurred on April 15, 1989."
'Defied expectations'
A statement from the football club said they were "deeply saddened" by his death.
It said: "A lifelong Liverpool supporter, Andrew continued to attend matches at Anfield when possible despite suffering life-changing injuries at Hillsborough.
"In doing so he defied expectations that he would not survive for six months after the tragedy."
The statement continued: "The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Andrew's family and his carers."
In 2016, an inquest jury ruled 96 Liverpool fans had been unlawfully killed in the Hillsborough disaster.
