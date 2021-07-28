Liverpool brawl: Teenager arrested after boys stabbed in buttocks
- Published
A teenager has been arrested after two boys were stabbed in the buttocks in a fight involving up to 100 youths.
The boys were found injured on Keel Wharf in Liverpool at about 21:15 BST on Friday, amid a spate of violent scenes on the city's waterfront.
Merseyside Police also received reports of objects thrown at boats, drugs misuse and assaults.
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is being questioned in custody, police said.
The two injured boys were treated at Alder Hey Children's hospital.
Det Insp Ben Dyer described the incident as "appalling" and said the force "would not tolerate violence".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk