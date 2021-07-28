Ofsted finds Sefton Council home put children at risk of harm
A council-run children's home has been heavily criticised by Ofsted for placing children "at risk of harm".
The Sefton Council home, which was not named in order to protect residents, was rated inadequate after inspectors found broken furniture and locks on the kitchen and games room's doors.
Their report found "serious shortfalls" in safeguarding and management.
The council said the failings were "unacceptable" and were being addressed "as a priority".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the June inspection found staff had "not only unnecessarily restricted the children's access to all areas of the home, but also detracted from a homely environment".
'Disappointing'
Inspectors said there were "serious and widespread shortfalls in safeguarding practice... leadership and management", including a lack of staff support for home tuition and the use of "language that has the potential to stigmatise children".
They also found there were not enough permanent staff to cope with an increase in the number of children living at the home and staff had not undergone essential refresher training.
The report said shortfalls in the care and protection provided for children were "overlooked, which may place children at risk of harm".
Sefton Council said the findings were "disappointing" after the home's previous good inspection rating.
"While the impact of Covid has played a part in some of the challenges faced by the service, it is not the sole reason and we will be addressing the points made as a priority," a spokesman said.
He added that the authority had invested £7m into children's social care services.