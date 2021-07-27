Huyton shooting: Police release image of suspected gunman
- Published
Police have released an image of a man on a bike who is suspected of shooting dead a man in the street.
Father-of-two Patrick Boyle, 26, was shot twice in the chest in Huyton, Merseyside, on 1 July and died later in hospital.
The image shows a man dressed in black riding a black Sur Ron electric bike.
Appealing for information, Det Ch Insp Simon Hurst said: "Who was riding the bike and where did the bike go afterwards?"
House-to-house inquiries and CCTV analysis have been carried out as officers work to establish the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
Detectives believe that after the shooting, the bike was ridden along Lordens Road before crossing Princess Drive and heading towards the Woolfall Heath area of Liverpool.
They have already appealed for dashcam footage and said they were stepping up their search with the newly released image.
"Any bit of information, mobile, dashcam or doorbell footage could be vital in helping us find the person responsible and bring them to justice," Det Ch Insp Hurst added.
"The family has seen at first hand the devastation that guns bring. We need your help to get that gunman off our streets and behind bars where they belong."