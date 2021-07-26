Liverpool 100-youth fight sees boys stabbed in buttocks
Two boys were stabbed in the buttocks in a fight involving up to 100 youths amid a spate of violent scenes on Liverpool's waterfront.
The teenagers were found injured after officers were called to Keel Wharf at about 21:15 BST on Friday, Merseyside Police said.
It was one of several violent incidents in the area over the weekend.
There were also reports of people pushed off paddleboards, objects thrown at boats, drugs misuse and assaults.
Appealing for information about the fight, a force spokeswoman said the boys were both treated in hospital.
'Intimidation and fear'
She added that a dispersal zone had been put in place for the area bounded by the River Mersey, St Nicholas Place, Georges Dock Gates, The Strand, Wapping, Chaloner Street, Sefton Street and Brunswick Way.
It gives police the power to direct people they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime in the area to leave and not return for up to 48 hours.
Insp Charlotte Irlam said officers "simply will not tolerate people visiting the Albert Dock to enjoy the sunshine and facilities being subjected to violence, intimidation and fear".
She said the area had seen some "disgraceful behaviour over the past week" and patrols would be stepped up.
"They will not be troubling people who are in the city to enjoy themselves," she added.
"They are there to target those involved in criminality and keep the city safe for those who just want to come and enjoy our beautiful waterfront and the good weather."
