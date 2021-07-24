Liverpool sinkhole appears after water main bursts
A ruptured water main is believed to have caused a sinkhole that led to flooding in Liverpool.
Fire crews were called to the 15ft x 20ft (4.5m x 6m) hole at the junction of Prescot Road and Green Lane, Old Swan, at 22:30 BST on Friday.
Several properties have been affected, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service said.
United Utilities said engineers worked through the night to divert water supplies, but the road is expected to stay closed for at least two weeks.
The incident sparked a large emergency response as fire crews and police worked with the water firm to stop the flooding.
Water supplies to some homes in the area were cut off for some time, but United Utilities said they had since been reconnected.
