River Dee search: Boy missing after going swimming
A teenage boy has gone missing while swimming in a river in Cheshire.
Emergency services are currently searching the River Dee near Lower Park Road in Chester after the teenager was reported missing at about 14:30 BST.
The riverbank and Queen's Park suspension bridge have been closed as part of the search.
Cheshire Police have also urged members of the public to avoid the area while the search continues.
