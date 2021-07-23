River Dee search: Body found in search for missing boy
- Published
A body has been found in the search for a teenage boy who went missing while swimming in a river in Cheshire.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the 16-year-old was reported missing at about 14:30 BST on Thursday in the River Dee at Chester.
Shortly before 20:00 search teams found a body believed to be the boy in the river, said the fire service.
Formal identification has not taken place but his family are being supported by trained officers.
The emergency services had been searching the river near Lower Park Road, with the river bank and Queen's Park suspension bridge closed as part of the search.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.