Seaforth Docks: Worker dies in freight container incident
A worker has been killed in an incident involving a freight container at Seaforth Docks in Liverpool.
The 67-year-old man, a member of Seatruck Ferries crew, died during cargo operations on the Clipper Pennant on Tuesday afternoon, the firm said.
Merseyside Police said he died at the scene and his family had been informed.
It said it was investigating his death with the Ports Police, Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
In a statement the firm said: "Seatruck Ferries regrets to report a crew member lost his life in an incident during cargo operations on its freight ferry, Clipper Pennant, yesterday at Liverpool.
"Seatruck is working closely with the emergency services who are dealing with the situation.
"Our priority is supporting the family of the crew member and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."