Duncan Browne death: Second murder charge over Liverpool assault
A second man has been charged with murdering a man who was attacked during a night out watching an England football match.
Duncan Browne, 23, was assaulted in Liverpool city centre on 4 July and died in hospital a day later.
Mr Browne, from Kirkby, suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after being punched, police said.
Terrence Kerwin, 34, of no fixed address is due to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court.
