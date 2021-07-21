Liverpool stripped of Unesco World Heritage status
- Published
Liverpool has been stripped of its World Heritage status because of developments on the city's waterfront.
The decision was made following a vote by the Unesco committee at a meeting in China.
Unesco had previously warned that the developments, which include Everton FC's new stadium, had resulted in "irreversible loss of attributes".
Liverpool becomes only the third site to lose its World Heritage status since the list began in 1978.
The city was awarded the much-coveted title in 2004 in recognition of its historical and architectural impact.
It recognised Liverpool's history as a major trading centre during the British Empire, and its architectural landmarks.
However, a report in June by the World Heritage Committee said developments on the city's waterfront had resulted in "irreversible loss of attributes".
It cited the Liverpool Waters project and Everton's new stadium, which is being built at Bramley Moore Dock.
Nearly 30 figures from politics, football and academia signed a letter to The Times in June, where they urged Unesco not to strip the city of its status.
They said the £500m Everton stadium - in one of the city's poorest areas - would "bring millions of people to the shores of the Mersey", where they would learn about "the city's and Britain's maritime past".
The other two sites which have lost their World Heritage status are Oman's Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in 2007 and the Dresden Elbe Valley in Germany in 2009.