St Helens landlord finds 4ft snake behind fire
A "gobsmacked" landlord doing up a house was shocked to find a 4ft (1.2m) snake curled up behind an electric fire.
The desert kingsnake, thought to be an escaped pet, was found after tenants had moved out of the home in St Helens, Merseyside.
It was one of three found in the wider area by the RSPCA over five days.
A rat snake was also found in St Helens chilling on a resident's fridge and a royal python was found in Knutsford.
RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes said he was surprised at the size of the desert kingsnake, which was found on 2 July, leaving the landlord "gobsmacked".
He said it was a more unusual species for him to come across it is more commonly found in parts of America and Mexico.
"I am not sure how it managed to get behind the fire but snakes are adept at squeezing through gaps," he said.
"The fact it is in such good condition makes me suspect it is a pet that has escaped."
The snakes are non-venomous and eat rodents, small birds, frogs, lizards and smaller snakes.
The royal python was found four days later slithering across a road in Mowpen Brow, Knutsford, after a member of the public spotted it.
And the following day a resident in Pimblett Road, St Helens, spotted a rat snake on the top of a fridge.
RSPCA inspector Helen Smith collected the snake, which she said was in good condition but was "very cold so needed warming up".
The rat snake's worried owner later came forward and said the snake had escaped, the RSPCA said.
Mr Joynes said the two remaining snakes would be rehomed if their original owners could not be found.