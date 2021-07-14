Covid: Liverpool bar loses licence over repeated rule breaches
- Published
A bar has been stripped of its licence over repeated breaches of Covid rules.
Councillors heard people were found smoking shisha inside Volume Lounge, in Liverpool, despite licensed premises only being allowed to serve outdoors.
It was also alleged the Seel Street venue had hosted a New Year's Eve party, though police were unable to confirm reports of the event.
Liverpool City Council said owner Arash Mansouri had acted "irresponsibly and dangerously" in allowing the breaches.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said council officers outlined a range of issues inside the bar between December 2020 and May this year.
A representative from the licensing department told the licensing sub-committee: "There were a number of breaches of his own licence conditions as well as the breach of the Covid regulations in place at the time, which were that licensed premises were only supposed to be open outside.
"They were not supposed to be opening indoors."
The committee heard that when officers initially spoke to Mr Mansouri he said he was "happy to take the fine because people want shisha".
At the meeting on Tuesday, Mr Mansouri apologised and admitted he was at the bar when five Covid breaches took place.
Allegations the bar was open on New Year's Eve for a party were unable to be fully confirmed, the committee heard.
Police had heard music coming from inside the building but could not gain access to confirm a party took place.
Sub-committee chair Christine Banks said councillors were "deeply disturbed" by the events and that the evidence presented left them with no option but to revoke the licence.
She said: "Mr Mansouri has acted irresponsibly and dangerously and shown a lack of regard for the licensing conditions and Covid regulations."
