Liverpool MP accused of gaslighting over Labour anti-Semitism claim
- Published
An ex-Labour MP has said her successor's claim she "was not forced out" of the party by anti-Semitism is "gaslighting" and should be withdrawn.
Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson told the BBC Dame Louise Ellman "took a decision to resign" in 2019.
In a letter at the time, Dame Louise stated she was "deeply troubled" by the "growth of anti-Semitism" in Labour.
Responding to Ms Johnson's comments, she said she left due to "intense hostility" in the local party.
Ms Johnson made her comments on BBC North West's Sunday Politics in response to criticism from Bolton West Conservative MP Chris Green about "the clearing-out of Louise Ellman and other Jewish Labour members".
She said the Labour Party "did have an issue with anti-Semitism", but added: "We do have an action plan, we have improved our position on that."
"Louise Ellman was not forced out - she took a decision to resign for the party after 22 years as a Labour MP," she said.
In a tweet, Dame Louise said she was "appalled" that Ms Johnson "denies what I experienced", adding: "This is gaslighting."
Last year I documented how antisemitism in Liverpool Riverside CLP and in the Party nationally forced me out. I’m appalled that the current MP denies what I experienced. This is gaslighting. https://t.co/7E8feTDnTw— Louise Ellman (@LouiseEllman) July 12, 2021
She told the BBC she was "very surprised" by what Ms Johnson had said.
"I was forced out of the Labour Party by the anti-Jewish racism I experienced and I became very fearful about what a Corbyn-led government could mean for the Jewish community and society as a whole in this country," she said.
"I was forced out by the intense hostility, the anti-Semitism I experienced in the local Labour Party.
"I would like Kim Johnson to withdraw her statement and recognise what has happened and then let us all move on together."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk