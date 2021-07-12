Duncan Browne death: Murder charge over Liverpool assault
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a man who was attacked after a night out watching an England football match.
Duncan Browne, 23, was assaulted in Liverpool city centre on 4 July and died in hospital a day later.
Mr Browne, from Kirkby, suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after being assaulted, police said.
Michael McLoughlin, 36, of Torus Road in Liverpool, has been charged with his murder and is due to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court later.
Paying tribute to Mr Browne, his grandfather John Browne said: "He was a mad Everton fan. His dad named him after Duncan Ferguson."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.