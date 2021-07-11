Duncan Browne death: Second man held over Liverpool assault
A second arrest has been made over the death of a man who was attacked after a night out watching an England football match.
Duncan Browne, 23, was assaulted in Liverpool city centre on 4 July and died in hospital a day later.
Mr Browne, from Kirkby, suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after the assault, when he was allegedly punched while waiting for a taxi, police said.
A 36-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested.
Another man, aged 37, who is also from Liverpool, was held on suspicion of murder earlier this week.
Police believe the attackers fled in a taxi following the assault outside City Buffet Restaurant on Hanover Street before 03:30 BST.
Mr Browne's grandfather John said: "He was a mad Everton fan. His dad named him after Duncan Ferguson.
"He was a nice fun-loving guy and he went out to watch a football match and never come home."
