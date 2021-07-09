Burglary gang who stole luxury cars worth £2.6m jailed
A crime gang who committed dozens of burglaries to steal luxury cars worth more than £2.6m have been sentenced.
The gang's operation saw homes across North-West England broken into and cars taken to be sold on, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
They committed 162 burglaries and thefts between January 2019 and February 2020.
Five of the gang were jailed at Liverpool Crown Court, while two received suspended sentences.
The gang targeted properties in what was described as "a sophisticated operation" that saw houses entered at night by various means, car keys found and then vehicles driven away.
'Audacious'
A CPS spokeswoman said other luxury items were also stolen and the cars "were rarely recovered".
"The gang had the means and expertise to change the vehicles' identification," she said.
"In some of the break-ins, the number plates of high powered cars were stolen and some of the vehicles were sold on to others involved in organised crime."
The gang were caught following an investigation by Merseyside Police, with the help of Cheshire and Lancashire's forces.
The CPS said members of the gang who admitted conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal motor vehicles were:
- Lewis Tankard, 20, of Seel Road, Huyton, who was given five years, seven months
- Neil O'Brien, 19, of Prestwood Crescent, Knotty Ash, who received six years
- Noah Hassan, 29, of no fixed address, who was sentenced to four years, nine months
- Stephen Hooton, 29, of Craigburn Road, Tuebrook, who was handed five years, two months
In addition, a 36-year-old woman from Blackburn was jailed for 21 months for transferring criminal property, and two women from Liverpool who received money into their bank accounts from the sale of the stolen cars were given suspended sentences and ordered to complete unpaid work.
Senior Crown Prosecutor Adrian Evans said the gang's "audacious" operation had involved "a good deal of planning and organisation" and they had "thought they were unstoppable".
However, he added that data from their phones, number plate tracing and other forensic evidence had "brought them all to justice".
