Liverpool MP accuses Met Police of racial profiling
- Published
Liverpool's first black MP has accused police officers of racially profiling her and her family on a night out.
Riverside MP Kim Johnson said the party of five were surrounded by Metropolitan Police officers on 18 June during the England v Scotland Euro 2020 game.
She said officers stopped her group "because of their skin colour" rather than "football fans causing havoc" nearby in London's Leicester Square.
The Met Police said it was unable to comment on the specific incident.
Ms Johnson said she was out with her son and his friend and both of their wives.
She told BBC Radio Merseyside when they stepped out of a taxi to go to a restaurant three or four police officers surrounded them.
'Fitted description'
She said the officers asked her son's friend, who she described as "a very tall, black man who was wearing a bright yellow jacket", where we had been, adding: "He fitted a description."
"There were all these football fans behind us causing havoc... but they weren't interested in what they were doing. They were just interested in us which aggrieved me no end."
When she asked why they were being stopped and told them she was an MP the officers "turned on their heels and left us be", she said.
Ms Johnson said she had "never used the MP card" but "luckily it worked on this occasion".
"It's sad because of the colour of our skin we are still dealt with in this way - in this day and age," she said.
The MP said she saw little point in reporting the incident as she claimed "they don't get investigated; there's always an excuse".
"Sadly we know stop-and-search for black people is still disproportionately high," she said.
The Metropolitan Police said it was "unable to comment on this specific incident without the full circumstances".
It said a large number of officers had been in central London that evening as part of the policing operation for Euro 2020.
It said it would expect officers responding to an allegation of crime "to pursue all lines of enquiry, including speaking to individuals who match the description of those allegedly involved".
The force added it "remains committed to ensuring every encounter is conducted professionally with respect and courtesy".
In February human rights group Justice called for the suspension of police powers to stop-and-search people, saying it was key in the disproportionate representation of black people in the criminal-justice system.
However, the government said stop-and-search had been "a vital tool" in seizing dangerous weapons last year, while the Met Police said it was "a hugely important police power for protecting the public".