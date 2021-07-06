Winsford therapy pony theft: Stolen Shetland mare found 'safe and well'
- Published
A pony which was stolen from a farm where it was being used as a therapy animal has been found "safe and well", police have said.
Shetland pony Isla was stolen from Darnhall School Lane in Winsford, Cheshire, between Friday night and Saturday morning.
Cheshire Police said the 32ins tall (80cm) mare had been "located at a site in Crewe and recovered by her owner".
The force said the investigation into the theft of the horse was "ongoing".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.