Marcus Rashford posts boy, 9, surprise gift for charity work
- Published
A nine-year-old boy said he was "made up" after footballer Marcus Rashford sent him a surprise present thanking him for his charity work.
Jacob, from St Helens in Merseyside, was inspired by the England forward's efforts to tackle child poverty and began running for charity Fare Share.
His family said they were "so shocked" when a PlayStation 5 and a letter from Rashford arrived on their doorstep.
"We are kind because it is the right thing to do", the letter said.
Rashford, 23, led a campaign to tackle child food poverty during the coronavirus pandemic and was appointed an MBE.
Manchester United fan Jacob wanted to help the cause and asked people to sponsor him while he ran to raise cash, his father John Worthington said.
The boy, who plays for two football teams in the North West, created an Instagram account with his father to document his progress.
Rashford spotted Jacob's efforts and messaged his father about where to send the gift.
Mr Worthington said: "I was not expecting the parcel to come so quickly, so when it arrived on Wednesday I thought, 'what is this?'.
"I genuinely thought someone had sent Jacob something in a used PlayStation box.
Jacob said he "couldn't believe it" when he then unwrapped the console along with the letter and a new game.
Rashford wrote: "We are not kind to be noticed. We are kind because it is the right thing to do."
The Manchester United striker added he was "so proud" of the work Jacob had done for charity.
Jacob said he started "jumping around the room" and was "so grateful".
He added: "Rashford is my favourite player and I really hope to see him playing more for England."