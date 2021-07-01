Liverpool gang led by boy, 17, targeted in police raids
Ten people have been arrested in raids targeting a gang suspected of arson attacks, shootings and drug offences, which police believe is led by a 17-year-old boy.
Merseyside Police raided 11 homes in Dingle, Liverpool, and arrested four boys and six men aged 15 to 28.
A force spokesman said the group had been linked to three shootings in December and January.
Det Ch Insp Matt Smith said the gang had "caused fear" locally.
He said the raids had "been about targeting a specific drug dealing group", who the force believed were linked to shootings on Dingle Lane, Sunbridge Street and Beloe Street.
The ten being held in custody were arrested on suspicion of various offences, including conspiracy to possess firearms, conspiracy to commit arson and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.
Appealing for information, Det Ch Insp Smith said he was aware that people "might think Class B drug dealing isn't that bad, but today's activity shows how criminality can escalate".
"Those arrested today have caused fear in our communities for a prolonged time and it is only down to luck that no one was fatally injured as a result of their actions," he added.