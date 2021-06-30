Wirral teenagers jailed for machete attack on Liverpool train
Two teenagers who slashed their victims in the head in a "horrific" machete attack on a train have been jailed.
Kyle Kearney, 18, and Bailey Doyle, 17, chased their victims through the train and on to the platform at Liverpool Lime Street Station on 19 March.
The victims suffered severe lacerations to the head and arms, British Transport Police (BTP) said.
At Liverpool Crown Court, Kearney was jailed for eight years and Doyle was jailed for nine years and four months.
Kearney and Doyle attacked their victims onboard a train to Wigan as part of an ongoing feud, BTP said.
When they spotted the pair, aged 17 and 20, on the train, Kearney chased one of them through the carriages and attacked him with a machete.
The other victim managed to stumble from the train on to the platform where he was attacked with a machete by Doyle.
'Severely distressed'
Det Sgt Ian Henderson said it was "nothing short of a miracle that neither victim were killed".
He said it was "a horrific attack which left witnesses distraught and traumatised by what they saw" and that the teenagers "are extremely dangerous individuals, despite their age".
"One witness in particular has been left severely distressed by the attack," he added.
Kearney, of Old Chester Road in Rock Ferry, Wirral, and Doyle, of Fletcher Avenue in Rock Ferry, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.
