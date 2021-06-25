Rocksavage Power Station: Low carbon plant plans unveiled
Plans for a low carbon power plant with the potential to become carbon neutral by 2028 have been unveiled.
The gas-fired Rocksavage facility in Runcorn, Cheshire, has been operating since 1998.
Operators InterGen and partners HyNet aim to blend hydrogen and natural gas to produce electricity.
They said the "innovative" project could reduce carbon emissions by 150,000 tonnes a year, the equivalent of taking 60,000 cars off the road.
The proposals aim to produce and distribute blue hydrogen, which is classed as low carbon, as well as capture and store carbon by the mid 2020s, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Low carbon hydrogen is part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 10 point plan for a green industrial revolution to tackle climate change and create jobs in industries such as nuclear energy.
Councillor Phil Harris, Halton Borough Council's executive board member for climate change, said the "innovative" project would tackle carbon reduction and create "much needed greener jobs", calling it a "win win for everyone".
'Renewable energy coast'
Rocksavage plant manager Dan Fosberg said as technology evolves they would explore the possibility of making the plant run 100% on hydrogen.
"In order to meet the UK's net zero targets, the traditional generation needs to adapt," he said.
The project is expected to play a major part in supporting Liverpool City Region's commitment to reach zero carbon by 2040 and accelerate the UK's transition to net zero by 2050.
"Putting the Liverpool City Region at the heart of the green industrial revolution is one of my top priorities," Steve Rotheram, the area's metro mayor said.
"With our existing strengths in green energy, we have the potential to become the UK's renewable energy coast."