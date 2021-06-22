Liverpool hate crimes: Protest held over homophobic attacks
- Published
Hundreds of people have gathered in Liverpool to protest over a spate of homophobic attacks in the city centre.
Merseyside Police said arrests had been made over hate crimes involving "homophobic slurs" on Fleet Street, Bold Street and Upper Newington Street.
Liverpool City Region Pride Foundation's Andi Herring said the "horrific" assaults, which started on 11 June, had created "fear and anger".
City mayor Joanne Anderson, who joined the march, said it had a clear message.
She said the protest made it clear that the attacks were "not acceptable", adding that she was "overwhelmed" by the turn-out.
In a joint statement, Mr Herring, Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram and Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said diversity was one of the region's "great strengths".
"The recent spate of homophobic attacks in Liverpool city centre fly in the face of those values and have understandably sent shockwaves throughout the region," they said.
"That these attacks should occur during Pride Month, a time meant to celebrate our LGBT+ community, is especially upsetting and only serves to underline why Pride events are still needed.
'Shocked and angered'
They said Pride was "a protest and there is still much to protest against", adding: "We are committed to making sure everybody feels safe walking the streets of our region and comfortable being themselves."
"Everybody is welcome here. Violence, bigotry, and hatred are not."
The protest, which finished on Victoria Street, saw hundreds of people waving Pride flags march up Church Street and through Williamson Square.
Mr Herring said the attacks had created a "lot of fear, anger and confusion".
"We pride ourselves on being a safe city and it goes against everything we are all proud to be," he said.
Merseyside Police said there had also been instances of transphobic abuse in recent days.
Supt Sarah Kenwright said the hate crimes had "shocked and angered" the force.
"We stand against hate crime in all its forms and will not tolerate people being targeted because of their sexual orientation or gender identity," she said.
She added that it was "heartening to see so many speak in solidarity with the victims, and to say with a united voice that such behaviour simply has no place in Merseyside".
A force spokesman said "high visibility officers" would patrol the "Pride Quarter and beyond in the coming days and weeks to reassure everyone who wishes to visit the city that they can do so safely".
He added that officers in uniform and plain clothes would patrol key areas as part of "increased activity".
Breaking clone: 48756720