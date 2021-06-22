Off-road Liverpool biker jailed for killing woman
A "reckless" off-road bike rider who killed a pedestrian has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.
The 26-year-old woman died two days after being hit by the bike in Huyton, Merseyside, on 1 March.
Daniel King, of Nimrod Street in Walton, Liverpool, was also convicted of driving while disqualified and having no insurance.
The 28-year-old was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for eight years and two months.
"The reckless actions of King on that day directly led to the death of a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her," Insp Stuart McIver said.
"Her family have been left absolutely devastated by their loss and the manner in which she died."
He said the force was committed to stopping the illegal use of off-road and scrambler bikes on roads.
King was also banned from driving for eight years and the court ordered that the off-road bike will be destroyed.