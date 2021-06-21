Unesco report says Liverpool should lose World Heritage status
- Published
A Unesco committee has recommended that Liverpool should lose its World Heritage status.
The threat of Liverpool's demotion has rumbled on for more than a decade after modern developments on the city's waterfront.
Liverpool City Council said about £1.5bn had been invested in upgrading 157 heritage assets.
A final decision will be made when Unesco confirms the sites on its World Heritage List at a meeting next month.
The Unesco report, by the World Heritage committee, said "with deep regret" new developments had resulted in "serious deterioration and irreversible loss of attributes" for the accolade.
It cited the Liverpool Waters' project as well as the approved plans for Everton FC's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.
Liverpool was given World Heritage status from the international cultural organisation in 2004.
It recognised the city's history as a major trading centre during the British Empire and its architectural landmarks.
Liverpool's heritage
- The World Heritage Site stretches from the city's famous waterfront, through the historic commercial districts, to St George's Hall
- The city's bid was centred on its history as a major global port in the 18th and 19th Centuries, when it played a significant role in the growth of the British Empire.
- It was a hub for the mass movement of people, including migrants from Europe to America, and had a key role in the transatlantic slave trade
- The Albert Dock area features more Grade I-listed buildings than anywhere else in the UK
- Liverpool is one of 32 World Heritage Sites in the UK, along with Stonehenge and the Giant's Causeway
Nearly 30 figures from politics, football and academia signed a letter, published in the Times on Saturday, urging Unesco not to strip Liverpool of the status.
Figures including ex-politician Michael Heseltine, playwright Willy Russell and the chief executives of Liverpool and Everton football clubs said Liverpool was in a "far superior state than when the status was granted".
Regional mayor Steve Rotheram was among those who said the city's demotion would be a "setback".