Masks reintroduced in Liverpool secondary schools
- Published
Face coverings are set to be reintroduced for pupils and staff in Liverpool's secondary schools from Monday.
Public health director Matt Ashton said the move is among a number of measures needed to curb rising Covid rates.
He said masks are "really important because infection rates are high in our young people".
Liverpool's coronavirus rate is at more than 170 cases per 100,000 people, with cases doubled in a week.
Mr Ashton also said schools are being asked to consider how they plan end-of-year events such as sports days, proms, assemblies and school trips.
In a letter to parents, shared with the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Ashton and children's' services chief Steve Reddy said: "On the 21 June we are requesting staff and pupils in Year 7 and above to wear face coverings indoors whilst in school, including in classrooms where social distancing cannot be maintained, with the exception of certain lessons such as PE."
The letter warned that the Delta variant, responsible for much of the surge, means the measures may curtail end-of-year celebrations.
It said: "These controls may cause some disruption to end-of-year plans that normally take place.
"Activities such as transition, assemblies, proms and performances may need to be modified and alternative arrangements made.
"Educational visits may also be impacted by these measures."