Family's shock as cat they thought they had cremated comes home
- Published
A family got a "huge shock" when their pet cat which they thought they had cremated turned up alive and well.
Frankie, a 16-year-old tabby, went missing from his home in Warrington, Cheshire, on 19 May.
Days later owner Rachel Fitzsimons saw a similar looking dead cat on the M6 motorway and Highways England staff gave it to the family to be cremated.
When Frankie reappeared Mrs Fitzsimons' son Remy, seven, declared: "It's a miracle. We thought he had died."
The meandering moggie had been missing for a few days when the family sent out search parties.
Mrs Fitzsimons then saw the dead cat which looked identical to Frankie on the motorway near to her home. Highway England workers confirmed the markings.
The family had it cremated and even brought the ashes home in a box.
Mrs Fitzsimons said: "Then he came back, frail and hungry but alive.
"So we cremated someone else's cat."
