Three charged after factory protest by pro-Palestinian activists

image captionPolice were called after Palestine Action protesters scaled the building

Three people have been charged with criminal damage after a protest by pro-Palestinian activists at an aerospace factory in Cheshire.

Demonstrators scaled the roof of APPH in Runcorn on Thursday over claims it produces landing gear for Elbit drones which have been used in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Héroux-Devtek, the company which runs the facility, has disputed the claims.

Two men and a woman, aged 19 to 30, are due to appear before magistrates later.

