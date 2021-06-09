Bootle terror arrest: Boy, 15, charged with two offences
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with terrorism offences.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in Bootle, Merseyside, on Tuesday.
He has since been charged with two counts of possessing a record of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
The boy appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier via video-link.
He has been remanded in custody until 16 July.
