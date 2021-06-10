Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Runcorn factory roof
Protesters have scaled the roof of an aerospace factory and daubed the building in red paint.
The Palestine Action protesters occupied the premises of APPH in Runcorn, Cheshire, at about 04:30 BST.
They claim the factory produces landing gear for Elbit drones which have been used in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
APPH's website says it manufactures hydraulic equipment for military helicopters and fighter jets.
Protesters said they had "destroyed property including floodlights, ventilators, windows and cameras" and had "sprayed blood-red paint across premises".
Cheshire Police officers can be seen outside the factory.
A force spokesman said: "The role of the force is to impartially allow for protesting, while ensuring that others can continue in their legitimate business activities, or commuting.
"However where offences are committed we will take action."
The fighting in the Middle East began on 10 May after weeks of rising tensions.
Palestinians say they are suffering because of Israeli actions and restrictions, including the threatened eviction of some families in East Jerusalem.
Israel says it is only acting to protect itself from Palestinian violence.
A ceasefire was agreed on 21 May, bringing to an end 11 days of fighting in which at least 256 people were killed in Gaza, according to the UN, and 13 people were killed in Israel.
A Palestine Action protest in Leicester ended after six days on 25 May.
The group said it would target other Elbit-owned locations in the UK.