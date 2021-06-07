Liverpool park sex assault: Boy arrested over attack on two girls
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after two schoolgirls were found in a "distressed state" in a park.
Merseyside Police said the 15-year-old girls were found in Score Lane Gardens in Childwall, Liverpool at 18:10 BST on Sunday.
Both girls were taken to hospital, the force said.
Detectives have launched an investigation and a cordon remains in place at the scene.
Police said "forensic, CCTV and witness inquiries are ongoing" and appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.