Liverpool murder charge dropped over confession doubts
- Published
A man has been cleared of murdering his wife after doubts emerged about his confession.
Lyndsey Alcock, 45, was found dead at a house in Swallowhurst Crescent in Croxteth, Liverpool, on 29 May.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said her husband Carl William Alcock, 45, was charged with her murder after he contacted police in December "to confess to the murder of his wife".
But he was cleared after the CPS said his confession "was confusing".
A post-mortem examination found the cause of Mrs Alcock's death was "mixed depressant drug toxicity with pneumonia".
District Crown Prosecutor Keith Drummond, from CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said there was insufficient evidence to suspect foul play after the initial investigation but the case was reopened after Mr Alcock's confession.
"However, Mr Alcock's confession was confusing and the police believed it lacked credibility," he said.
"Unusually this was not a case of proving that the defendant committed the crime but became more of a case of proving that he did not do so."
Mr Drummond said the CPS did not believe "a jury would be able to reject the possibility that the confession was false" so the charges against Mr Alcock, of no fixed abode, were dropped.
"This was because there not a realistic prospect of a conviction on the charge of murder or manslaughter as it would not be possible to prove to a jury that the overdose of drugs taken by Lyndsey Alcock had not been administered by herself," he said.
"Our thoughts remain with the family of Lyndsey Alcock."