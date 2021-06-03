Liverpool construction worker hurt in 30ft lift shaft fall
A construction worker has been seriously injured after falling more than 30ft (9m) down a lift shaft at a former newspaper building.
The man, in his 30s, fell at the former Liverpool Echo offices in the centre of the city at about 09:30 BST, Merseyside Police said.
He was taken to hospital with injuries to his head, back and legs.
A joint investigation involving police and the Health and Safety Executive has been launched.
The Echo offices in Old Hall Street were sold by the Reach PLC newspaper group to Dubai-based developers Select Group in November.
Select Group has been asked to comment by the BBC.
An HSE spokesman said staff had attended the site "to assist Merseyside Police with their investigation".
