Liverpool flat fall death: Arrested man to face no further action
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman who fell from a building will face no further action, police have said.
Merseyside Police found the 18-year-old woman after being called to Irwell Chambers in Union Street, Liverpool at about 22:40 BST on Tuesday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. A force spokesman said her death was no longer being treated as suspicious.
The arrested 21 year-old has been released with no further action.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.