Kirkdale crash: Man dies after taxi collision

Published
image captionThe crash happened in Westminster Road

A man has died after he was hit by a taxi, police have said.

The pedestrian, believed to be in his 70s, was struck by a blue Skoda Octavia taxi in Westminster Road, Kirkdale, Liverpool at about 01:00 BST, Merseyside Police said.

They added that about six people assisted the victim, who died at the scene.

A 50-year-old man from Salford has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

Sgt Martin Mayne, from Merseyside Police, said: "It is believed that at least six members of the public kindly assisted the victim after the collision, diverting traffic and calling for an ambulance.

"We believe that the car had travelled from Bootle and was heading towards the city centre when the collision occurred. Any information or footage is welcome, so please come forward."

