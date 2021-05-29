Norris Green death: Arrest after man found injured in street
A teenager has been arrested after the death of a man, who is believed to have been hit by a vehicle.
The man, who was in his 40s, was found seriously injured in Marcham Way, Liverpool at about 18:45 BST on Thursday, Merseyside Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he died.
A boy, aged 17, has been held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Det Insp Ben Dyer said: "Our initial enquiries suggest the man may have been involved in a collision, however we are working to establish exactly what happened and would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please get in touch."
