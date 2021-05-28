Aintree fire: Hospice 'humbled' by help offers after warehouse blaze
- Published
A hospice boss has said he is "overwhelmed and humbled" by "amazing offers of help" after the charity's shop and warehouse were destroyed by fire.
The building on Warbreck Moor, Aintree, was decimated in the blaze on Tuesday.
Mike Parr, chief executive of St Joseph's Hospice, said: "It was devastating. We were very sad."
But he added: "We are have restarted collections and we are fully booked. People are responding amazingly."
"It is a loss to the community. You get a real sense about how much it means to people in the neighbourhood," he said.
Mr Parr said: "It's humbling the number of people who have phoned in offering help.
"All our records went up in smoke but people have been so understanding. I have been overwhelmed by it.
He said the furniture warehouse and shop in Aintree were "an important income stream" for the charity, which also has another shop in the Kensington district of the city.
The charity is looking for a temporary warehouse.
St Joseph's Hospice was founded in Thornton, Sefton, in 1974 by Roman Catholic Missionary priest Father Francis O'Leary.