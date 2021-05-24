University of Liverpool: Staff begin strike over job losses
- Published
About 1,300 staff at the University of Liverpool have begun a three-week strike in protest at job cuts.
They are protesting against plans announced in January to cut 32 roles at the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences.
The University and College Union said "the criteria for sacking staff is fundamentally flawed" and "there is evidence of age discrimination".
University leaders said the changes had been "carefully considered".
The original plan had been for 47 job losses but this was later negotiated down to 32, the union said.
General secretary Jo Grady described the cuts as a "senseless attack".
She said: "If these cuts go through, they would damage student learning, damage research, and have long lasting negative consequences for staff throughout the sector."
Louise Kenny, executive pro vice chancellor of the faculty, said the "realignment" of the centre had been "carefully considered".
She said the redundancies were "focused on increasing academic quality and the societal impact of the faculty's research and expertise, which has the potential to significantly improve the health and wellbeing of Liverpool's residents".